YMCA pitches program

No child should go hungry.
A simple statement that can easily evolve into a simple mission.
But as a local non-profit organization is learning, matching up food with a youngster can be a tough proposition.
The Oil City YMCA has been involved with the national Y Feeds Kids initiative since the coronavirus pandemic began last spring.
The mission was to provide grab-and-go meals for children and youths whose families may be facing financial hardship. It has been expanded to include all children.
The bagged meal pickups are held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the YM. The program is free to all youngsters up to age 18 and requires no income guidelines, no advance sign-ups and no YM membership.
While drawing a good number of children early on, participation has dropped dramatically with only six kids picking up a free meal one day this week.
"We just aren't getting kids to come even as I know there are children out there who are hungry, who need food," said Jennifer Kissell, the longtime YMCA aquatics director and swim coach who oversees the meal project.
The bagged meals, prepared in the YM's kitchen, are what Kissell describes as "healthy."
"They include fruit, fresh vegetables and sandwiches that could be a peanut butter and jelly or grilled cheese. Sometimes they are fancier," said Kissell. "They are healthy meals."
Tucked inside each paper bag are other items, too.
"We are big on enrichment so there are word searches or crossword puzzles," said Kissell. "It is for a little bit of mind stimulation."
'We won't run out of food'
Kissell and her cohorts are stymied as to why youngsters might not be taking advantage of the free meals. One possibility might be a lack of transportation, she said.
"Sometimes, too, I think people are so consumed about themselves that they can't see their families need something so basic as food," said Kissell. "We won't run out of food if more kids take advantage of this. There's always stuff in the kitchen for more meals. We would never just say 'we're done' and not provide them."
Kissell, an Oil City native, said she is aware of her community's needs and knows there are challenges, especially of the food nature.
"This is necessary because there are homeless people, people who need food and clothing and that includes children," she said. "There is a need - just look at our economy. And we want to meet part of that need. If we feed one hungry child, that is a great mission for us."
The YM is counting, too, on partnering with other similar programs in the community to "fill the gaps," said Kissell.
"How do you encourage kids to use us? That's the hard part," she said. "If I was hungry and knew someone had food for me, I would use it. This is open to all children, regardless of income or membership or anything. We just to make sure our children do not go hungry. We want to keep this program going."
Oil City YMCA aquatics director Jennifer Kissell hands out bagged meals to Cooper Klapec and Jack Hobbie. The YM provides free lunches twice a week to all area youngsters, regardless of income or Y membership. It is an effort, said Kissell, who oversees the program, to keep children healthy. (By judith O. Etzel)