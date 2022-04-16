Young Knox sisters make a case for their chicken coop

KNOX — Eight-year-old Susannah Wolfe didn’t hesitate when the public comment portion of the Knox Borough Council meeting came around earlier this month. She stood up, faced council and made her case.
She and her sister Josey, 11, were seeking council’s approval to have a chicken coop and four chickens at their South Main Street home.
The girls are the daughters of David and Kristen Wolfe, who also attended the meeting, but it was their younger daughter who did the talking.
She quickly read off her request and presented her hand-drawn plans for the small chicken coop and fencing, which would be built in their backyard.
“And I’ll keep the chickens busy so they don’t get bored,” she pledged.
Knox Borough Council President Jack Bish Jr. told the girl “There’s nothing in our ordinance that prohibits it. You can have anything but pigs. As long as your chickens aren’t a nuisance, it’s OK.”
Susannah Wolfe said the chickens won’t cause any problems, explaining her family will raise the chickens for their eggs.
Council members offered a light round of applause for the presentation.