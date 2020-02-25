Welcome to TheDerrick.com! We’ve made some changes to our website. This guide is meant to help you navigate through those changes. You may also watch our video guide which is included below.
What has changed?
Our biggest changes are to the navigation area at the top of the website and the Home page layout. These changes are also reflected in the mobile menu on your mobile devices. More detailed information about each change is noted below.
The e-Edition has a new location. If you’re looking for the e-edition or scrolling print edition, you now have one centrally-located option that can be found on the menu bar under e-Edition.
Many of the options that were previously located above TheDerrick.com logo have been moved to the Home button on the menu bar.
For mobile users, options that previously weren’t easily available are now located under the Home button on the mobile menu bar.
Our police, fire and courts stories are now under For the Record in the News drop-down on the menu bar.
We moved the Good Times, Special Editions, Features and Events Calendar under one menu option on the menu bar called Lifestyles.
Blogs are now easily accessible under their own menu option on the menu bar.
The Photos+Videos option has been renamed Multimedia. A link to our photo store is also located under this option.
The Search option has been moved to the menu bar.
Our Front Page news is located at the top of the Home page, now including the right side rail.
We reorganized the content on our Home page to make everything easily accessible. We’ve used the Local News block as an example. You can now easily access content from Front Page, Community News, For the Record and Opinion by clicking on the links in that block.
Our Sports Den ticker bar is now located above the Local Sports block.
We revamped our website footer. You can now easily submit news tips and report delivery problems from links in our footer.
What has NOT changed?
Usernames and passwords have not changed. Your username and password is exactly the same. If your information was previously saved on the website, it will still work.
Any links to our website that you had bookmarked or saved in your favorites will still work.
The Subscribe and Log In buttons are still located in the top right corner of the website.
Did we mention your login information did not change?
Questions?
We hope you enjoy the refined TheDerrick.com! By eliminating clutter and streamlining navigation in a way that simply makes sense, we think you’ll find the website easier and more enjoyable to use. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Diane at 814-677-8348, 800-352-1002 or circulation.thederrick@gmail.com.