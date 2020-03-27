As the coronavirus continues to spread around the country, state and even in surrounding counties now, we all are feeling repercussions of closing businesses, working from home, self-quarantines and stores running out of toilet paper.
We are living in a time like no other. As with everyone else, the newspaper is taking things in stride, adapting with each day's occurrences.
We have heard from readers who are concerned their morning news source may not be delivered each day and they will lose their connection with their community.
Rest assured, our number one goal is to continue to provide accurate and up-to-date news and features that can help you stay safe and well, which is especially important in this time of perpetual change.
But that's not all we promise.
We'll continue to bring you the news about how people in the community are banding together to support each other and meet the needs of some who are hurting.
We'll let you know who is marking their golden wedding anniversary and who is turning 1 year old. We'll publish announcements from groups and municipalities to let readers know important information about rescheduled events and meetings.
We'll continue to provide an outlet for your opinions with your letters to the editor. You can still work on the daily crossword and Sudoku puzzles.
And, we'll publish the very latest on how the president and Congress are working to keep people healthy and get the country back to work.
We'll keep doing all of this because that is what we do.
This is a time when your local newspaper is the tool with which you need to stay connected to each other and to your communities.
Make us aware of things you're seeing and hearing that tell the story of our close-knit community as it wages war on COVID-19.
Some of you have reached out to us, wondering how the newspaper is enduring the barrage of bad news. It's a challenge, but -like our community - we will continue to rise to the challenge, as our priority remains on being your local news source.
We are thankful for those of you who have given us news tips and story ideas. Keep them coming!
We're also thankful for the kind notes and calls we continue to receive from readers who are concerned about us and their newspaper.
One writer wrote, "We look forward to The Derrick every morning and appreciate all of you for the good work you do. Hope the paper can keep churning."
Another note read, "Thanks for sticking in there with us. The Derrick still being delivered is a delightful connection to the world, a quiet way to read and have coffee. Love the historical sports stories. All of this reminds us that we are strong together and we will get through this."
Despite these challenging times, we remain committed to our readers and advertisers, and we will do our best to produce a newspaper that connects and bolsters the people, businesses and groups that make their home here.
Knowing that people are counting on us to get their newspaper safely to their home or business each day helps us to continue in our daily mission. From the dayside and nightside employees to our carriers and contractors, the entire staff of The Derrick and The News-Herald will continue to do our best to get you what you need and want - your morning news source.