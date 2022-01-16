SHARON -- Easton Fulmer scored a game-high 21 points to move into third place on Franklin High School's all-time scoring list as the Knights rolled to a 71-24 victory over Sharon on Saturday in Region 4 boys basketball action.
Fulmer came into the contest needing only five points to surpass Matt Koziara (1,295 points) for third place on the boys' all-time scoring list and now sits at 1,312 career points after Saturday's performance. He needs just 41 more points to surpass Preston Morgan for second place.
Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights, who improved to 13-1 overall and remained unbeaten in region play at 7-0, jumped out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter and 41-17 at halftime. Franklin put the final touches on the win with a 30-7 advantage in the second half.
Fulmer buried five shots from beyond the arc in recording his game-high scoring total while Damon Curry followed with 14 points and eight rebounds and Luke Guth collected 13 points, seven boards and five assists. The Knights finished with 17 offensive rebounds.
Franklin will travel to Sharpsville on Friday.
Rocky Grove 71, Mercer 57
MERCER -- Isaac Clayton torched the net, going 22-for-22 from the free throw line on his way to a career high 39 points as Rocky Grove defended The Nest for a 71-57 victory over Mercer in Region 1 action.
The Orioles jumped all over the Mustangs, taking a 19-3 edge after the first quarter and extending it to 38-20 at halftime. A 17-12 third in favor of Mercer cut into that margin, 50-37, but Rocky Grove won the fourth, 21-20 to secure the win.
In that fourth quarter, Clayton knocked down 14 free throws en route to 17 points in the frame to cap off his outstanding performance. He also had six rebounds and four assists while drilling five three-pointers.
Quinn Ritchey also canned a pair of treys on his way to 10 points while Reece Henderson finished with eight points and seven boards and D'Andre Whitman with seven points and seven caroms.
"I didn't know what to expect from my guys today," Rocky Grove head coach Ryan Umbenhaur said after his squad had its past two games postponed due to COVID. "We haven't played a team like this since the Franklin tournament. Hopefully we go out and play well against Kennedy."
The Orioles will host Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday.
Oil City 49, Karns City 41
Connor Highfield dropped in a career-high 16 points as Oil City held on to defeat visiting Karns City, 49-41, in a non-region game at the House of Hustle.
Coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers, who have won seven in a row to up their record to 8-3 overall, led 10-6 after one quarter and 18-8 at halftime, only to see the Gremlins (10-2) trim the deficit to 30-25 with a 17-12 advantage in the third frame. Oil City, however, staved off any chance of a comeback with a 19-16 edge in the final stanza.
Cam VanWormer followed with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Oilers, Judias Johnson contributed nine points and eight caroms while Jake Hornbeck added six points and six boards.
Taite Beighley returned to the lineup for the Gremlins and led the way with 15 points behind a trio of three-pointers while Micah Rupp chipped in with nine points.
Oil City has a big week ahead in Region 5 play, starting on Tuesday at home against Warren.