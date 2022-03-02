SHARON -- Lakeview's Reese Gadsby poured in a game-high 25 points Wednesday night to power the Sailors to a 45-42 overtime victory against Mercyhurst Prep in a District 10 Class 3A girls basketball semifinal showdown at Sharon High School.
Coach Gary Burke's Sailors, now 21-3 and winners of 14 straight, advanced to Saturday's championship game against Greenville, who upset previously unbeaten Fairview, 46-38, at a site and time to be determined. Lakeview and Greenville split their two regular-season meetings this season.
The Lakers, who dropped to 16-8 with the loss, led 8-7 after one period, 16-15 at the half and 28-22 through three quarters before Lakeview rallied to tie the game at 35-35, thanks to a 13-7 fourth-quarter edge. The Sailors then outscored Mercyhurst Prep in the extra session, 10-7, to reach the title game.
Kelsey Seddon added nine points for Lakeview while Olivia Kulyk topped the Lakers with 14 points and Anna Tranum had 10.
Warren 47, Grove City 25
ERIE -- Riley Childress and Emma Ruhlman scored 21 of Warren's 28 points in the second half as the Dragons pulled away for a 47-25 win over Grove City in the District 10 Class 5A semifinals at the Hagerty Family Events Center.
Coach Dennis Ranker's Eagles, who fell to 15-9 on the season, led 12-10 after one period and trailed by just four points at the half, 19-15. However, the Dragons took control with an 18-5 edge in the third quarter and closed it out with a 10-5 spurt in the final stanza.
Childress had 12 of her 16 points in the second half while Ruhlman scored nine of her 16 points after the intermission as well.
Coach Lisa LaVan's Dragons improved to 18-6 and will face Slippery Rock in Saturday's championship game at a site and time to be determined.
The Eagles, who received 11 points from Delaney Callahan and eight from Izzie Gamble, will take on Harbor Creek in the third-place game on Saturday, also at a site and time to be announced.