HERSHEY — Grove City’s Hunter Hohman brought home silver as six area matmen medaled during the conclusion of the 2022-23 PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships held at the Giant Center on Saturday.
In addition to Hunter Hohman, the Eagles saw Hudson Hohman place fourth and Cody Hamilton eighth while Cranberry had Dalton Wenner and Brayden McFetridge each place seventh and Elijah Brosius eighth.
Competing at 160 pounds, Hunter Hohman dropped a 5-0 decision to Laurel’s Grant MacKay in the title bout as MacKay notched a takedown in the first and an escape and a takedown in the second to complete the match’s scoring.
Despite the setback, Hohman (42-2) still set Grove City’s single-season win mark, breaking the previous record of 40 wins held by both Wesley Phipps (2012) and Mike Bell (1980).
His younger brother, Hudson, placed fourth at 121 after dropping his third-place bout to Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel in a 9-5 decision.
Rounding out Grove City’s medalists was Hamilton, who lost his seventh-place match at 145 pounds in a 3-1 decision to Benton’s Chase Burke.
For the Berries, both Wenner and McFetridge won their seventh-place bouts for medals.
Wenner, competing at 107 pounds, used a takedown in the first period and a reversal in the third to pull out a 4-1 decision over Muncy’s Gage Swank. The win wrapped up Wenner’s freshman campaign with a 34-5 record.
At 215, McFetridge claimed his medal with a forfeit victory over Conwell-Egan’s Dante Burns. The senior finished his season with a 39-7 record and his career for the Berries with a 73-26 mark.
In his seventh-place bout at 121 pounds, Brosius narrowly dropped a 3-2 decision to Meadowbrook Christian’s Max Wirnsberger on an ultimate tiebreaker. Brosius finished the season at 32-13 and now sits at 66-21 overall after his sophomore season.