Franklin High School's renovation project on the baseball field appears to be on schedule and the Knights are planning to hold their "home opener" on Wednesday against Sharon, weather permitting.
Workers spent the past few days installing artificial turf on the infield. There are no plans to install turf on the outfield, but plans to improve the drainage in the outfield is slated to begin in June.
Also in June, Franklin's softball field will undergo changes as well, including drainage upgrades. The field will also be turned around from its present location. The new home plate will be moved up the rightfield line with the batters now facing north as opposed to facing east, which will reduce sun glare for pitchers, middle infielders and centerfielders.