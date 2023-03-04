Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Windy with snow showers during the morning. Less wind later on. High 41F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.