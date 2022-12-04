VARSITY GIRLS
TITUSVILLE (8)
Anthony 0 0-2 0, Crawford 1 0-0 2, Wakefield 0 0-0 0, Wynn 1 0-2 2, McGarvie 0 0-0 0, Matterson 0 1-2 1, Colie 1 0-0 2, Burleigh 0 0-0 0, Weigle 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Falco 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 1-2 1. Totals: 3 2-8 8.
OIL CITY (56)
Petro 1 0-0 2, Guiste 5 0-0 11, Skinner 0 0-0 0, Copley 2 0-0 4, Stahl 2 2-2 6, Marczak 4 0-3 10, Liederbach 4 0-2 8, Wenner 3 1-4 7, Singleton 0 0-0 0, Clark 2 0-0 4, Cavalla 0 0-0 0, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 0-0 0, Garmong 1 0-0 2, Boocks 1 0-0 2, Hanlon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 3-11 56.
Score by Quarters
Titusville;2;6;0;0;--;8
Oil City;18;20;10;8;--;56
3-point goals -- Oil City (Marczak 2, Guiste).
MAPLEWOOD (62)
Varndell 3 2-2 9, Thomas 7 3-4 20, S. O'Hara 7 0-0 17, M. O'Hara 1 0-0 2, Despenes 2 0-0 4, Means 2 0-0 5, Koelle 1 0-0 2, Eimer 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 5-6 62.
KEYSTONE (34)
Albright 0 0-0 0, Gruber 5 0-0 10, Heller 0 0-0 0, Traister 1 0-0 2, Patrick 0 0-0 0, Say 0 1-2 1, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, J. Bell 0 0-0 0, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Reyes 2 0-0 4, Winters 1 0-0 2, Bowser 7 1-3 15. Totals: 16 2-5 34.
Score by Quarters
Maplewood;23;15;13;11;--;62
Keystone;10;9;11;4;--;34
3-point goals -- Maplewood (Thomas 3, S. O'Hara 3, Varndell, Means, Eimer).
IROQUOIS (6)
Burgos 0 1-5 1, Abele 1 0-0 2, Ashley 1 0-0 3, McKee 0 0-0 0, Belfiore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 1-5 6.
FRANKLIN (51)
Adams 4 1-1 12, Ja. Blum 3 0-2 6, Je. Blum 3 4-4 10, Hicks 3 0-1 6, Boal 8 1-2 17, Stevens 0 0-0 0, Curry 0 0-0 0, McGill 0 0-0 0, J. Myers 0 0-0 0, Hanna 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 6-8 51.
Score by Quarters
Iroquois;0;1;3;2;--;6
Franklin;16;17;16;2;--;51
3-point goals -- Iroquois (Ashley), Franklin (Adams 3).
CRANBERRY (53)
Garland 2 0-0 4, Gregory 3 1-2 7, Rembold 5 0-0 10, Scarbrough 2 0-0 4, Schneider 3 0-1 6, Schoch 1 0-0 2, Shumaker 5 0-0 10, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Vargason 0 0-0 0, Wessell 4 0-2 10. Totals: 25 1-5 53.
ROCKY GROVE (11)
Montgomery 4 0-0 8, Rice 0 0-2 0, Copley 0 1-2 1, Reyburn 1 0-0 2, Konetsky 0 0-0 0, Cresswell 0 0-0 0, Stevens 0 0-0 0, Wielandt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 1-4 11.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;18;15;8;12;--;53
Rocky Grove;4;0;2;5;--;11
3-point goals -- Cranberry (Wessell 2).
CLARION-LIMESTONE (30)
Wiant 1 0-2 2, Leadbetter 3 0-0 7, Coull 5 0-0 10, Sebastian-Sims 0 0-2 0, Shick 1 0-0 2, J. Dunn 2 5-6 9, A. Aaron 0 0-1 0. Totals: 12 5-11 30.
NORTH CLARION (42)
M. McFarland 1 2-2 4, Bauer 2 0-0 4, Greenawalt 3 0-0 6, E. McFarland 2 0-1 6, Hartle 2 1-3 5, Steinman 0 0-2 0, Lutz 8 1-2 17. Totals: 18 4-10 42.
Score by Quarters
C-L;10;11;5;4;--;30
North Clarion;8;16;13;5;--;42
3-point goals -- C-L (Leadbetter), North Clarion (E. McFarland 2).
CLARION (23)
S. Babington 1 0-0 3, G. Babington 2 3-4 8, Alston 4 0-2 8, Durish 1 0-1 2, Diehl 0 0-0 0, Kline 1 0-0 2, Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-7 23.
BROCKWAY (16)
S. Schmader 2 3-4 7, Freemer 1 0-0 2, Powell 2 0-0 5, Puhala 0 0-0 0, Gelnette 1 0-4 2, M. Schmader 0 0-3 0. Totals: 6 3-11 16.
Score by Quarters
Clarion;6;2;4;11;--;23
Brockway;4;5;4;3;--;16
3-point goals -- Clarion (S. Babington, G. Babington), Brockway (Powell).
MERCER (32)
Godfrey 3 3-6 9, Au. Allen 2 2-2 7, Washil 2 4-4 9, McCandless 0 0-0 0, Heckathorne 1 3-6 5, An. Allen 1 0-0 2, Rowe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 12-18 32.
GROVE CITY (41)
Krenzer 0 0-0 0, Brink 0 0-0 0, Wise 3 1-3 8, Perample 0 2-3 2, Como 3 0-0 7, Callahan 3 0-0 8, Gamble 7 1-2 16, Kolbe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-8 41.
Score by Quarters
Mercer;3;6;8;15;--;32
Grove City;13;9;7;12;--;41
3-point goals -- Mercer (Au. Allen, Washil), Grove City (Callahan 2, Wise, Coyo, Gamble).
MONITEAU (30)
Jewart 3 0-0 9, Fleeger 1 0-0 3, Kelly 4 2-4 13, Stewart 0 1-2 1, A. Pry 0 0-0 0, D. Pry 2 0-2 4, Sankey 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 3-10 30.
DuBOIS (39)
Fontaine 1 0-0 2, Rusnica 4 3-4 13, Weible 2 0-1 4, Pfeufer 5 2-4 16, Lander 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 5-9 39.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau;7;6;9;8;--;30
DuBois;15;6;10;8;--;39
3-point goals -- Moniteau (Jewart 3, Kelly 3, Fleeger), DuBois (Pfeufer 4, Rusnica 2).
UNITED (46)
L. Donelson 3 2-2 9, Bevard 4 1-2 9, Perrone 1 0-0 2, Fry 4 1-2 11, A. Donelson 3 1-2 7, McGinnis 2 4-7 8. Totals: 17 9-15 46.
LAKEVIEW (31)
Peltonen 1 0-0 3, Ke. Seddon 0 0-0 0, Kepner 2 0-0 5, Marsteller 9 1-1 21, Olson 0 0-0 0, Ky. Seddon 0 2-2 2, Woods 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-3 31.
Score by Quarters
United;20;10;8;8;--;46
Lakeview;2;11;15;3;--;31
3-point goals -- United (Fry 2, L. Donelson), Lakeview (Marsteller 2, Peltonen, Kepner).
COCHRANTON (15)
Gallo 1 2-2 4, Bean 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 1-3 1, Knapka 0 0-0 0, E. Pfeiffer 2 2-2 7, McCartney 0 0-0 0, Hansen 0 0-0 0, Burnette 0 0-0 0, B. Pfeiffer 0 0-0 0, Rodax 1 0-0 3. Totals: 4 5-7 15.
FAIRVIEW (44)
Garrity 5 3-4 165, Gennuso 2 0-0 4, Greene 1 0-0 2, Herman 1 0-0 3, Heidt 5 0-0 10, Agnello 1 0-0 2, Sholes 2 3-5 7. Totals: 17 6-9 44.
Score by Quarters
Cochranton;5;2;5;3;--;17
Fairview;12;12;15;5;--;44
3-point goals -- Cochranton (E. Pfeiffer, Rodax), Fairview (Garrity 3, Herman).
YOUNGSVILLE (35)
Robinault 2 1-2 6, Peterson 3 0-0 6, Helman 1 0-0 2, Vanguilder 2 5-6 9, Walton 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 4 0-0 9, Cressley 1 0-0 3, May 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-8 35.
FOREST AREA (40)
Kopchick 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 2-4 5, Carroll 0 0-0 0, Dietrich 1 0-0 2, Guzzi 8 2-9 19, Rooke 1 10-14 12, Tirado 0 0-0 0, Colvin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 14-27 40.
Score by Quarters
Youngsville;9;11;8;7;--;35
Forest Area;13;6;10;11;--;40
3-point goals -- Youngsville (Robinault, Jenkins, Cressley), Forest Area (Brown, Guzzi).
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
IROQUOIS (19)
Ferguson 2 0-0 4, Ashley 1 0-0 2, Donoghue 3 0-2 6, Reichard 2 1-2 5, Calderon 0 2-2 2. Totals: 8 3-6 19.
FRANKLIN (40)
Stevens 1 1-2 4, Curry 4 0-0 8, McGill 3 0-0 6, Hanna 5 0-0 11, Shingledecker 4 1-2 9, J. Myers 0 0-0 0, Colon 0 0-0 0, Graham 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 2-4 40.
Score by Quarters
Iroquois;3;0;8;8;--;19
Franklin;15;8;11;6;--;40
3-point goals -- Franklin (Stevens, Hanna).