Tuesday's late game
Redbank 66, Cranberry 18
Mylee Harmon bucketed 15 points to lead four players in double figures as Redbank Valley rolled to a 66-18 verdict over homestanding Cranberry in a KSAC Big School matchup.
The Bulldogs (3-0) blitzed the Berries from the get-go as they sported leads of 29-6 after one quarter and 46-12 at halftime en route to the lopsided win.
Claire Clouse followed with 14 points for the Bulldogs while Caylen Rearick had 13 points and Madison Foringer added 12.
Ayanna Ferringer led coach Carrie Melat’s Berries (0-3) with 11 points.