Stella Stevens buried a three-pointer as the first-quarter buzzer sounded, sparking a big second frame for visiting Franklin that proved to be the difference in a 53-38 victory over Oil City in Region 5 girls basketball action on Monday night at the House of Hustle.
Stevens' buzzer-beater put coach Ryan Justice's Knights (8-7 overall, 2-1 R 5) ahead 9-6 at the end of the first frame, and they carried that momentum into the second quarter, outscoring the Oilers 20-9 to take a commanding 29-14 lead into the break. The two teams played to a 24-24 tie in the second half.
Estella Adams led the Knights with a game-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds. Jamie Blum followed with 12 points and six boards, Jenn Blum and Kirsten Hicks each had eight points with Hicks also pulling down eight caroms. Stevens finished with five points.
Maddy Marczak led the Oilers (8-6, 1-2) with 14 points while Payton Liederbach chipped in with seven points.
Both teams will play again on Thursday as Franklin will host Meadville and Oil City will travel to Conneaut Area.
Union City 54, Rocky Grove 9
UNION CITY -- Eleven different players hit the scoring column for Union City as it defended its home court with a 54-9 victory over Rocky Grove in Region 2 play.
The Orioles were behind the 8-ball from the beginning as they found themselves trailing 20-0 after the first quarter before that margin settled at 38-5 by halftime en rout to the final.
Rocky Grove received a field goal apiece from Rae Montgomery, Emily Rice, Grace Reyburn and Jalynne Konetsky with Konetsky's coming from beyond the arc.
The Orioles will return to The Nest on Thursday when they take on Saegertown.
Lakeview 53, Commodore Perry 11
HADLEY -- Kelsey Seddon and Emma Marsteller each scored in double figures as Lakeview cruised to a 53-11 road win over Commodore Perry in Region 1 play.
Seddon paced coach Gary Burke's Sailors (11-4 overall, 6-1 R1) with 12 points while Marsteller added 11 points and three steals. Leigha Marsteller chipped in with seven points, Kyndra Seddon collected six rebounds and Alaina Peltonen handed out three assists.
Lakeview led 17-4 after one period and 41-6 at the half.
Marley Meyer scored seven of the Panthers' 11 points.
Lakeview will be back in action on Thursday at Farrell.
Cochranton 49, Youngsville 30
COCHRANTON -- Eve Pfeiffer poured in a career high 22 points on her way to leading homestanding Cochranton to a 49-30 victory over Youngsville in a clash between Region 2 foes.
The Cardinals (5-10, 3-3 R2) held a slim 11-9 advantage after the first quarter, but built that margin up to 26-15 by halftime before putting it out of reach in the third frame by taking a 46-21 edge.
Ella Gallo added 13 points to the victory while hitting three treys along the way while Pfeiffer drilled two triples on her way to her career night. Zoe Hansen tacked on five points.
Cochranton will be at Union City on Thursday.
Grove City 47, Slippery Rock 29
GROVE CITY -- Delaney Callahan tickled the twine for a season-best 19 points as Grove City used a dominant first quarter to come away with a 47-29 decision over Slippery Rock in Region 4 play.
Coach Dennis Ranker's Eagles sported a 16-5 lead after the first quarter and they never looked back as they also led 21-8 at halftime and 40-22 after three frames.
Izzie Gamble followed with 13 points for the Eagles while Piper Como chipped in with 11 points.
C.J. Sabo topped the Rockets with 11 points.
Grove City will travel to Greenville on Thursday.