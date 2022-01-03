SLIPPERY ROCK -- Gianna Bedel scored 10 points as Slippery Rock held on for a 31-25 win over visiting Franklin in a Region 5 girls basketball contest Monday night.
It was the first region game of the season for coach Ryan Justice's Knights, who dipped to 3-5 overall and 0-1 in the region.
Slippery Rock led 6-0 after one period, 13-8 at the half and 20-17 through three quarters before taking the final stanza as well, 11-8.
Camdon Bashor scored a game-high 14 points for the Knights and also collected eight rebounds. Lauren Billingsley added six points.
Bronwyn McCoy had nine points for the Rockets and Katie Book seven.
Franklin will return to action on Thursday at home against Conneaut Area.
West Middlesex 71, Rocky Grove 9
A rough first quarter snowballed into a lopsided loss for Rocky Grove at The Nest as the Orioles dropped a 71-9 decision to West Middlesex in Region 1 play.
Rocky Grove fell behind 31-3 after the opening eight minutes of play before that margin ballooned to 45-7 at the half and 57-7 through three quarters en route to the final.
Rylee Reed led the Orioles with four points while Abby Williams chipped in with three and Rae Montgomery with two.
Emily Anthony paced the Big Reds with 18 points and Carlie Beatty added 16.
Rocky Grove will try to bounce back on Thursday when it hosts Kennedy Catholic.
Saegertown 53, Cochranton 23
SAEGERTOWN -- Jaylin McGill netted a team-high 12 points, but it wasn't nearly enough as Cochranton dropped a 53-23 decision on the road against Saegertown in a Region 2 contest.
The Panthers steadily increased their lead throughout the contest, holding scores of 12-10 after one quarter, 25-14 at the half and 37-19 through three.
Mollie Przybrowksi led all scorers with 15 points for Saegertown.
The Cardinals return to action tonight when they host Lakeview.