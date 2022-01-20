Farrell 48, Rocky Grove 23
DeMariah Burns scored 13 points and Gabrielle King added 12 as Farrell raced out to a 31-3 halftime lead en route to a 48-23 road win over Rocky Grove in a Region 1 tussle at the Nest.
The Steelers (6-5 overall, 3-2 R1) led 17-0 after one period, 31-3 at the break and 42-8 through three quarters. Rocky Grove won the final stanza, 15-6.
Abby Williams scored 12 of her game-high 14 points after intermission for coach Ken Brannon's Orioles (3-7, 0-4). Rylee Reed added seven points.
Rocky Grove will next play on Monday at Commodore Perry.