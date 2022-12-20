Clarion 46, A-C Valley 22
CLARION -- Sophia Babington and Taylor Alston collaborated on a 29-point effort as Clarion used a dominant first half to record a 46-22 win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC play.
Head coach Sam Heeter's Bobcats jumped out to a 20-6 lead by the end of the first frame and increased it to 33-9 at the intermission. That was more than enough as the two teams played to a 13-13 tie in the second half.
Babington led the way with a game-high 16 points while Alston finished with 13 points and four rebounds. Natalie Durish contributed four points and seven rebounds while Alivia Diehl added nine caroms and two points.
Maddy Dehart led the Falcons with six points while Keira McVay and Ava Snyder chipped in with five points apiece.