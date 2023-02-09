Franklin's Estella Adams scored 10 of her career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter Thursday evening as the Knights pulled away for a 52-29 win over Oil City in a Region 5 girls basketball showdown at the Castle.
The win gave coach Ryan Justice's Knights (11-9 overall, 5-3 R5) a sweep of the season series while the Oilers of coach Jake Stevens are also now at 11-9 overall, but 3-5 in the region.
Franklin bolted out to a 16-7 first-quarter lead, but the Oilers battled back in the second but still trailed by eight, 27-19, at the break.
A 10-2 blitz in the third quarter for Franklin pushed the margin to double digits and the Knights followed that up with a 15-8 edge in the fourth.
In addition to her 21 points, Adams also grabbed eight rebounds while Jenn Blum added 13 points and six steals. Jamie Blum had eight points, Katie Boal collected six rebounds and Gabby LaJeunesse had five steals.
Maddy Marczak paced the Oilers with 11 points while Ashlee Shreckengost had six points.
Both teams will play Monday as Franklin will travel to Meadville while Oil City will host Conneaut Area.
Keystone 43, Cranberry 28
KNOX -- Natalie Bowser etched her place in the Keystone record books, recording both her 1,000th point and 1,000th rebound in front of her home crowd as the Panthers claimed a 43-28 KSAC victory over Cranberry.
Bowser finished with 18 points in the contest with her milestone bucket coming in the third quarter when she sent home a bucket while also being fouled and connecting for the "and-1."
After a 7-all opening quarter, Keystone grabbed control of the contest by halftime, 21-11. An 11-6 third in favor of the Panthers provided more than enough insurance before the final was set.
Jill Winters added five points in the victory while Sydney Bell tacked on four points.
Kendell Findlay spearheaded Cranberry's offense with 12 points and Mariah Wessell checked in with seven.
Union 36, A-C Valley 31
RIMERSBURG -- Allegheny-Clarion Valley held a lead at halftime but came up just a bit short after the break in a 36-31 loss to homestanding Union in a KSAC showdown.
With the score tied at 10-all after one period, the Falcons used a 10-6 second quarter to carry a 20-16 lead into halftime. But, a 9-2 third quarter in favor of the Golden Damsels was too much to overcome down the stretch.
Maddy Dehart led all scorers with 18 points in the loss while also grabbing 13 rebounds and swiping five steals. Mackenzie Parks notched nine points.
Hailey Theuret led Union with 11 points.
A-C Valley will host Clarion on Tuesday.
Lakeview 50, West Middlesex 36
WEST MIDDLESEX -- Lakeview's Kyndra Seddon had a monster game with 18 points and 15 rebounds as the Sailors sank West Middlesex, 50-36 in a Region 1 clash.
Coach Gary Burke's Sailors (14-6 overall, 9-3 R1) led 5-4 after one period before a 16-2 explosion in the second broke the game open.
Kelsey Seddon and Emma Marsteller each added nine points for the Sailors while Caitlin Stephens led the Big Reds with 15 points and Lexi Babcock had 10.
Lakeview will host Jamestown on Monday.
Hickory 51, Grove City 38
GROVE CITY -- Kimora Roberts dropped in a game-high 20 points as Hickory stung homestanding Grove City, 51-38, in a Region 4 tilt.
The Hornets held leads of 14-9 and 26-13 after each of the first two periods, but the Eagles clawed back to make it 32-26 after three quarters. Hickory closed it out with a 19-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Malana Beach added 15 points for Hickory.
Piper Como topped the Eagles (9-10 overall, 5-6 R4) with 15 points and Karis Peremple had 10.
Grove City will play Thursday at Slippery Rock.
Cambridge Springs 37, Cochranton 24
COCHRANTON -- Early offensive struggles proved to be too much for Cochranton to overcome as the Cardinals dropped a 37-24 decision to Cambridge Springs in a Region 2 contest at the Bird Cage.
Cochranton fell behind 7-4 after one quarter and 17-8 by halftime. They were unable to close that gap after the break en route to the final tally.
Ella Gallo and Eve Pfeiffer led the Cardinals with six points apiece and Zoe Hansen added four.
Makenzie Yanc led all scorers with 18 points in the victory for the Blue Devils.