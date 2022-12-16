Clarion 41, Forest Area 15
TIONESTA -- Clarion's Sophie Babington scored all of her game-high 16 points in the second half as the Bobcats pulled away for a 41-15 road win over Forest Area in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup.
Coach Sam Heeter's Bobcats led 12-7 after one period and 16-10 at halftime before breaking things open with a 13-4 blitz in the third quarter. Babington then popped in 10 more points in the fourth quarter as Clarion held a 12-1 edge.
Taylor Alston and Gia Babington also reached double digits for Clarion as Alston finished with 12 points and Gia Babington had 11.
Amber Guzzi paced the Fires with five points and Tori Brown drilled a three-point shot.
Clarion will be back in action on Tuesday at home against Allegheny-Clarion Valley.