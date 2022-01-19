Lawrynn Harold and Halle Murcko combined for 34 points Wednesday night as Reynolds built an early lead and rode it to a 50-33 victory over Rocky Grove in a Region 1 girls basketball matchup at the Nest.
Harold popped in three three-points and finished with a game-high 18 points while Murcko was right behind with 16 points.
The Raiders (4-4 overall, 2-0 R1) led 12-2 after one period, 18-10 at the half and 34-21 through three quarters. Reynolds also held a 16-12 edge in the final stanza.
Rylee Reed matched her career-high in points with 14 for coach Ken Brannon's Orioles (3-6, 0-3). Abby Williams chipped in with 11 points and Rae Montgomery had eight points.
Rocky Grove will be back in action today at home against Farrell in a varsity-only tilt at 6 p.m.
Grove City 46, Farrell 44
FARRELL -- Delaney Callahan popped in 13 points while Izzie Gamble and Hannah Reiber added 10 apiece as Grove City pulled out a thrilling 46-44 road win over Farrell in a non-region matchup.
Coach Dennis Ranker's Eagles, now 9-5 overall, won their fourth straight game and have now won seven of their last eight contests.
After both teams scored 13 points in the opening period, the host Steelers won the second quarter, 7-6, to take a 20-19 lead into halftime. Grove City took the third period, 18-16 to grab a 37-36 lead and the Eagles also held a 9-8 edge in the final stanza to notch the victory.
Piper Como chipped in seven points for the Eagles and Emma Santom had six.
Jaylie Green paced Farrell with 14 points while Sanaa Brodie had 10.
Grove City will play again on Saturday at Sharpsville.