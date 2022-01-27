West Middlesex 67, Rocky Grove 15
WEST MIDDLESEX -- Rocky Grove dug itself a deep early hole that it was unable to climb out of in a 67-15 loss to homestanding West Middlesex in a Region 1 matchup.
The Big Reds rolled out to a 24-3 advantage through the first quarter before extending it to 44-5 at halftime and coasting after the break.
Rylee Reed led the Orioles with eight points while Abby Williams chipped in with four.
Carlie Beatty bucketed a game-high 18 to lead West Middlesex and Emily Anthony added 14.
Rocky Grove will travel to Kennedy Catholic on Monday.