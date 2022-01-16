SHARON -- Camdon Bashor collected a double-double by pouring in 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead Franklin to a 57-49 victory on the road over Sharon on Saturday.
The Knights gained control early, taking a 16-10 lead after one quarter and extending it to 32-19 by halftime. They added to their lead in the second half with a 12-8 third before the final was set.
Lauren Billingsley also reached double figures in scoring, knocking down three treys on her way to 11 points while Jenn Blum went for seven points and five rebounds and Jamie Blum for six points and four assists. Kirsten Hicks chipped in with seven points and Estella Adams tacked on five.
Franklin is slated to travel to Grove City today, weather permitting.
Lakeview 42, Seneca 35
STONEBORO -- Amber Sefton bucketed a team-high 12 points as homestanding Lakeview used a big fourth quarter to take down Seneca.
The Sailors jumped out to a 16-11 lead after one quarter, but Seneca battled back to tie it at 31-all by the end of the third. Lakeview came up clutch down he stretch, though, winning the fourth 11-4.
Kelsey Seddon added six points and 10 rebounds in the victory also, while Reese Gadsby went for eight points and six rebounds. Emma Marsteller dropped in nine points.
Lakeview will travel to Sharpsville on Thursday.