NEW BETHLEHEM -- Redbank Valley celebrated Senior Night by finishing off its regular season with a 21-1 record after taking down visiting Keystone, 59-45, on Tuesday in a KSAC girls basketball showdown.
The Bulldogs held just a 16-13 edge after one quarter but took control from the Panthers (13-9) with a 20-10 second stanza that set the halftime margin at 36-23. That burst would put the game out of reach.
Mylee Harmon paced Redbank Valley with 25 points while Alivia Huffman checked in with eight points, Caylen Rearick with seven and Adyson Bond with five.
Ashlee Albright drilled six three-pointers on her way to a career-high 20 points for Keystone while Natalie Bowser bucketed 14 points.
Redbank Valley will be taking on Clarion on Friday in the semifinals of the KSAC Championships.
C-L 54, Cranberry 38
Lexi Coull poured in 18 points to lead Clarion-Limestone to a 54-38 victory on the road over Cranberry at the Berry Dome in a KSAC contest.
After a 9-all first frame, the Lions crept out to a 23-20 lead by halftime but turned up the heat in the second half, rushing out to a 37-27 lead by the end of the third before also going on to win the fourth, 17-11.
Alyssa Wiant and Jenna Dunn added 12 points apiece to the win for C-L (9-13) while Alex Leadbetter chipped in with eight.
Mariah Wessell drained 10 as the Berries closed out their season with a 7-15 mark. Kendell Findlay and Jadyn Shumaker added seven points, Keelie Schneider six and Allie Rembold five.
Clarion 45, A-C Valley 26
FOXBURG -- Sophie Babington drilled five three-pointers on her way to a game-high 15 points to lead Clarion to a 45-26 victory on the road over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC play.
The Bobcats (9-13) took command after a dominating first quarter that saw them jump out to a 21-4 lead before extending that to 34-9 by halftime and coasting in the second half.
Taylor Alston also reached double figures for Clarion with 12 points while Gia Babington and Alivia Diehl dropped in six points apiece.
Maddy Dehart paced the Falcons (0-22) with 10 points and Ava Snyder added eight to close out the season.
Clarion will now take on Redbank Valley on Friday in the semifinals of the KSAC Championships.