Moniteau 57, Forest Area 19
WEST SUNBURY -- Moniteau's Catherine Kelly poured in 14 of her game-high 19 points in the opening half and the Warriors went on to post a 57-19 home win over Forest Area in KSAC action.
Coach Dee Arblaster's Warriors jumped out to a 20-2 lead after one period and never looked back. Moniteau boosted its lead to 34-8 at the half and to 50-12 through three quarters.
Kendall Sankey nearly had a double-double for the Warriors, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. Allie Pry chipped in with 13 points and five steals while Kelly also handed out four assists.
Tori Brown drained a couple of three-point shots to lead the way for the Fires with six points.
Both teams are off until Wednesday as Moniteau will travel to play A-C Valley while Forest Area will host Keystone.
Karns City 47, A-C Valley 5
KARNS CITY -- Karns City built up a big early lead and never looked back en route to a 47-5 victory visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC play.
The Gremlins posted and 18-2 first quarter before that lead swelled to 33-2 at half before the final was set.
Savanna Prescott led Karns City with 11 points, Chole Fritch tacked on 10 -- including a pair of three-pointers -- and Brooklyn Taylor dropped in nine with the aid of two treys as well. Taylour King chipped in seven and Emma Dailey six.
Keira McVay and Riley Causey dropped in a field goal apiece for the Falcons (0-12).
A-C Valley will host Keystone on Monday.
CLA 39, Bethel Christian 20
Elizabeth Kolesar drained 18 points to lead Christian Life Academy to a 39-20 victory over Bethel Christian in New-Penn Christian Conference play at Pious XI Activity Center.
The Eagles took control early and built a 20-0 lead by halftime before coasting to the victory after the break.
Magdalene Burkett added seven points in the victory for CLA while Naomi Mourachian chipped in with six and Ellie Baker with four.