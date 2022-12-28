Jamestown 42, Rocky Grove 27
LAWRENCE PARK -- Jamestown held Rocky Grove to single digits in all four quarters en route to a 42-27 decision in the consolation game of the Iroquois holiday tournament.
The Muskies raced out to a 13-5 lead after one quarter and never trailed the rest of the way as they sported advantages of 18-9 at halftime and 28-17 after three frames.
Rae Montgomery led the Orioles with a game-high 14 points while Zoe Cresswell pitched in with five points and Emily Rice added four points.
Rocky Grove will return to action on Jan. 5 at Cambridge Springs.
Redbank 80, Rockwood 24
CALIFORNIA, Pa. -- Alivia Huffman and Mylee Harmon combined to score 49 points as Redbank Valley rebounded from its first loss of the season to record an 80-24 win over Rockwood in the West Penn California tournament.
The Bulldogs were hot right from the start as they jumped out to a 28-9 lead after one quarter before increasing their advantage to 51-14 at halftime and 68-16 after three frames.
Huffman led all scorers with 27 points, Harmon followed with 22 points while Caylen Rearick chipped in with 15 points.
Mollie Wheatley led Rockwood with 16 points.
Meadville 31, A-C Valley 14
FARRELL -- Despite getting seven points and eight rebounds from Mackenzie Parks, Allegheny-Clarion Valley dropped a 31-14 decision to Meadville in the consolation game of the Farrell tournament.
Parks was named to the all-tournament team. Maddy Dehart chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds for the Falcons (0-9).
Meadville led 8-2 after one period, 17-8 at halftime and 27-11 through three quarters. Alex Gallagher scored a game-high eight points for the Bulldogs.
A-C Valley will next play on Tuesday at Clarion-Limestone.