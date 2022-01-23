Camdon Bashor dropped in 22 points for Franklin while Reese Gadsby countered with 21 for Lakeivew, and in the end, it was the Sailors who pulled out a 52-45 victory at The Castle on Saurday in girls basketball action.
The foes exchanged big quarters in the first half with the Knights charging out to a 17-4 edge after the opening frame before Lakeview used a 17-4 second to knot the score at 21-all at the midpoint. Franklin again regained the advantage with a 12-8 third, but the Sailors used a 23-12 fourth to steal the win.
Gadsby went 10-for-10 from the free throw line on her way to her 21 points while teammates Amber Sefton, Kelsey Seddon and Jordan Olson each notched seven apiece.
Bashor added eight rebounds to her numbers in the loss with Lauren Billingsley dropped in seven points and Jenn Blum six.
Keystone 35, Clarion 33
KNOX -- Natalie Bowser piled up 23 points and 17 rebounds to lead homestanding Keystone to a 35-33 victory over Clarion in a KSAC clash.
The Panthers came out hot, jumping out to a 12-5 lead after one quarter and still held an 18-12 edge at the half before the Bobcats rallied in the third and grabbed a 24-22 edge by the end of third. Keystone, though, came up big with a 14-9 fourth stanza that secured the comeback and the victory.
Emma Gruber added six points and six boards in the win also with Sydney Bell collecting four points and nine caroms.
Rebekah Ketner netted eight points while Jordan Best and Taylor Alston finished with seven apiece for Clarion, which shot just 7-of-31 from the charity stripe in the game.
Indiana 70, Redbank Valley 47
INDIANA -- Redbank Valley held tough through three quarters, but a rough fourth proved to be the difference in a 70-47 loss on the road to Indiana in non-conference play.
The Bulldogs trailed just 22-14 after one quarter, 38-28 at the half and 52-44, but an 18-3 fourth in favor of the Indians proved to be the deciding factor.
Alivia Huffman and Caylen Rearick each netted 13 apiece with Rearick drilling four three-pointers. Mylee Harmon chipped in with seven and Isabelle Bond with six.
North Clarion 55, Kane 32
FRILLS CORNERS -- Gwen Siegel powered her way to 16 points to lead homestanding North Clairon to a 55-32 victory over Kane in a non-conference clash.
The She-Wolves took control early and never let up, holding leads of 12-4, 24-12 and 41-22 through each of the first three quarters, respectively.
Claire Kriebel added 10 points in the victory while hitting a pair of treys, while Madison McFarland notched eight points, Amya Green seven and Emily Aites six.