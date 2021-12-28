Clarion-Limestone 49, Reynolds 41
HADLEY -- Kendall Dunn had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Clarion-Limestone to a 49-41 victory over Reynolds on the opening day of the Commodore Perry tournament.
The Lions, who improved to 4-2 on the season, did most of their damage in the first half, jumping out to an 18-10 lead after one quarter before extending it to 34-23 by the half. Reynolds cut into the lead by winning the third, 7-5, and the fourth, 11-10.
Frances Milliron deposited 11 points in the victory while Lexi Coull also reached double figures with 10 points. Alyssa wiant added seven points and Alex Leadbetter handed out six assists.
Halle Murcko paced Reynolds with 15 points.
C-L will take on the winner off the Commodore Perry/Portersville Christian contest today at 6:30 p.m.
A-C Valley 29, Meadville 26
FARRELL -- All-tournament team selection Keira McVay banked in a huge insurance layup with 25 seconds to play as Allegheny-Clarion Valley posted its first win of the season, hanging on for a 29-26 victory over Meadville in the consolation game of the Farrell tournament.
Coach Mike Meals' Falcons (1-5) trailed 11-10 after one period and 15-14 at the half, but managed to knot the game at 21-21 heading into the final stanza.
McVay finished with a game-high nine points while also adding three steals and three assists while Baylee Blauser and Mackenzie Parks added seven points apiece. Blauser also pulled down nine rebounds.
Sydney Burchard topped the Bulldogs with eight points and Marlaya McCoy had seven.
A-C Valley will return to action on Tuesday at Union.
Grove City 50, Eden Christian 48
NEW CASTLE -- Grove City's Piper Como drained four three-pointers in the second half and Hannah Reiber scored eight points during a pivotal fourth quarter to propel the Eagles to a 50-48 win over Eden Christian in an opening-round game of the Laurel tournament.
Coach Dennis Ranker's Eagles (3-4) trailed 11-5 after one period, 23-21 at the half and 35-32 through three quarters before rallying for an 18-13 advntage in the fourth to pull out the victory.
Delaney Callahan scored 14 of her team-high 19 points in the first half for Grove City while Reiber finished with 14 points and Como a career-high 12.
Emilia Johnson scored 19 points for Eden Christian while Abby Stoner and Violet Johnson each added 10.
Grove City will face either Ambridge or Laurel in today's championship game at 6 p.m.