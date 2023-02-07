Rocky Grove started out slowly but battled its way back, only to watch Forest Area pull away down the stretch for a 42-24 victory at the Nest in non-region girls basketball action on Tuesday.
The Fires (7-14) stormed out to a 12-0 lead after one the opening eight minutes of play, but the Orioles (0-20) responded by trimming their deficit to just 17-12 by halftime. A comeback wasn't in the cards for Rocky Grove, though, as Forest won the third quarter, 13-5, and the fourth, 12-7, to set the final.
Jayden Colvin notched a career high 11 points in the victory for the Fires while Amber Guzzi matched her with 11 points of her own to go along with seven rebounds and four steals. Kaylie Rooke tacked on eight points, 12 rebounds and four steals while Tori Brown notched six points and Kenzie Kopchick four points.
Rae Montgomery paced Rocky Grove with seven points and Jalynne Konetsky drilled a pair of threes for a career high six points. Zoe Cresswell added five points and Faith Copley four.
The Orioles will travel to Youngsville on Monday.
Cranberry 55, A-C Valley 31
FOXBURG -- Cranberry's Kendell Findlay exploded for a career-high 24 points as the Berries overcame a sluggish start to down Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 55-31 in a KSAC road game.
Coach Carrie Melat's Berries (7-13) trailed 13-6 midway through the first quarter, but closed the period with seven straight points to tie the game at 13-all. Cranberry went on to win the second quarter, 18-10, to take a 31-23 into the lockerroom before dominating the second half, 24-8.
Mariah Wessell added nine points for the Berries.
Maddy Dehart recorded a double-double for coach Mike Meals' Falcons (0-19) as she finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Mackenzie Parks chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds while Keira McVay had three steals.
Both teams will play again on Thursday as Cranberry will visit Keystone while A-C Valley will travel to Union.
Moniteau 62, Slippery Rock 36
SLIPPERY ROCK -- Moniteau's Catherine Kelly drained 14 of her game-high 18 points in the first half as the Warriors marched past homestanding Slippery Rock, 62-36, in a non-conference matchup.
Coach Dee Arblaster's Warriors, now 17-3 on the season, rolled up a 19-3 lead after one period and extended it to 38-17 at halftime. A 16-6 blitz in the third quarter put the game out of reach.
Kendall Sankey added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Moniteau, Davina Pry had nine points and eight rebounds, Allie Pry contributed eight points and Abbey Jewart handed out four assists.
Madison Romanovich scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter for Slippery Rock.
Moniteau will host Redbank Valley in a key KSAC showdown on Friday.