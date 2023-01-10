Karns City 54, Forest Area 23
MARIENVILLE -- Karns City's Brooklyn Taylor pumped in nine of her game-high 20 points during a pivotal third quarter as the Gremlins pulled away for a 54-23 road win over Forest Area in KSAC play.
Coach Steve Andreassi's Gremlins led 8-4 after one period and 20-10 at halftime before exploding in the third quarter, 22-8, to make it 42-18.
Chloe Fritch added 14 points for Karns City, nine of which came after halftime.
Amber Guzzi paced the Fires with 14 points and five rebounds while Kaylie Rooke had four points and seven rebounds.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday as Forest Area will travel to Moniteau while Karns City will host A-C Valley.
Redbank Valley 75, A-C Valley 8
FOXBURG -- Redbank Valley's Mylee Harmon tickled the twine for a game-high 31 points as the Bulldogs raced past homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 75-8 in KSAC action.
Coach Chris Edmonds' Bulldogs held a 32-4 lead after one period and extended it to 59-8 at the half.
Alivia Huffman added 16 points for Redbank Valley and Caylen Rearick had 13.
Mackenzie Parks topped the Falcons with six points and Emma Raschiatore had two points.
A-C Valley is back in action on Thursday at Karns City while Redbank Valley will travel to face DuBois Central Catholic on Saturday.
CLA 39, Victory Christian 25
Maggie Burkett dropped in a game-high 10 points as Christian Life Academy used a big third-quarter run to come away with a 39-25 win over Victory Christian.
The Eagles led 19-16 at the intermission, but they outscored the Charges by an 11-2 tally in the third to put the game out of reach.
Elizabeth Kolesar followed with nine points for the Eagles while Ellie Baker added eight points.