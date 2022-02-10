Mercer 42, Rocky Grove 25
Mercer's Julia Balaski scored seven of her game-high 17 points during the third quarter as the Mustangs rallied for a 42-25 road win over Rocky Grove in Region 1 action at the Nest.
Coach Aaron Cook's Mustangs (11-8 overall, 7-4 R1) led 12-10 after one period before the homestanding Orioles rebounded to grab an 18-15 lead at intermission.
However, Mercer won the third third quarter, 13-4, and broke the game open in the fourth with a 14-3 spurt.
Delaney Fisher added 14 points in the victory.
Abby Williams once again paced coach Ken Brannon's Orioles (4-13, 1-10) with 15 points, 12 of which came during the first half. Faith Copley and Rae Montgomery added four points apiece.
Rocky Grove will play again on Monday at Farrell.
Cochranton 52, Eisenhower 8
COCHRANTON -- Ten different players hit the scoring column for Cochranton as the Cardinals soared past visiting Eisenhower, 52-8, in a Region 2 matchup.
Through two quarters, the score sat at 38-2 in favor of Cochranton, which was more than enough room to allow the Cardinals to coast in the second half.
Carly Ritcher drilled a trio of three-pointers on her way to 11 points in the win while Jaylin McGill matched her with 11 points. Chelsey Freyermuth added seven points with Abby Knapka and Shelby McBryar going for six apiece.
Cochranton improved its record to 11-9 overall and 7-5 in the region with the win.