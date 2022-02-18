THURSDAY'S GAMES
Oil City 44, Meadville 42, OT
MEADVILLE -- Oil City closed its season on a high note, taking down Meadville on the road in a 44-42 Region 5 overtime thriller.
The Oilers, who finish the season at 3-19 overall and 1-11 in R5, found themselves in a 14-5 hole after one quarter but quickly bounced back with a 15-3 second stanza that put them up 20-17 at the half. They increased that lead to 30-26 at the end of the third but the Bulldogs sent it to overtime with a 10-6 fourth. OC won the OT and the game with an 8-6 frame.
Maddy Marczak led the Oilers with 12 points while Riley Guiste netted a career high 11 points and Nicki Petro and Maddie Wenner chipped in with six apiece.
Rocky Grove 39, Commodore Perry 19
Abby Williams amassed 16 points, nine assists, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks as Rocky Grove closed out its season with a 39-19 win over visiting Commodore Perry in a Region 1 game at the Nest.
Coach Ken Brannon's Orioles, who finished with a 5-14 overall record and a 2-11 mark in the region, held a 17-12 lead at the break, but they broke free in the second half with a 10-5 edge in the third period and a 12-2 surge in the final frame.
Rylee Reed led the Orioles with a game-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds while Rae Montgomery added 10 boards and two points.
Seneca 45, Cochranton 32
WATTSBURG -- Lauren Schneider led a balanced offense with 10 points as Seneca handed visiting Cochranton a 45-32 defeat in Region 2 play.
Abby Wisniewski followed with eight points for the Bobcats while Julia Patterson and Khyli Peterson added seven points each.
Jaylin McGill led the Cardinals with a game-high 14 points.
Lakeview 55, Sharon 34
SHARON -- Amber Sefton poured in a career high 23 points as Lakeview made short work of Sharon with a 55-34 road victory in a Region 4 matchup.
The Sailors (18-3, 9-1 R4) held leads of 9-4 after one quarter and 25-16 at the break before blowing the game open with a 30-8 third period.
Sefton also led Lakeview with four rebounds while Reese Gadsby piled up 19 points, six assists and six steals. Delaney Kepner added six points.
The Sailors will close out their regular season today when they travel to Conneaut Area for a 1 p.m. tip.
Conneaut Area 47, Grove City 28
LINESVILLE -- Rylee Jones and Jaelyn Blood combined to score 28 points as Conneaut Area rolled to a 47-28 decision over visiting Grove City in a Region 5 matchup.
Jones led the way with a game-high 15 points while Blood followed with 13 points as the Eagles pulled away from a 21-18 halftime lead with a 12-5 advantage in the third quarter and a 14-5 edge in the fourth period.
Delaney Callahan and Hannah Reiber led the Eagles with eight points each.