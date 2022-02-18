Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 18F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 18F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.