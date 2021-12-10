GIRLS
CLARION-LIMESTONE (51)
Milliron 7 3-7 18, K. Dunn 5 10-12 20, Wiant 1 1-3 3, Coull 0 2-6 2, Leadbetter 3 0-2 6, Simpson 0 2-2 2, Shick 0 0-0 0, Sims 0 0-0 0, J. Dunn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 18-32 51.
NORTH CLARION (54)
M. McFarland 0 0-2 0, Bauer 3 0-2 6, Green 1 2-2 4, E. McFarland 1 2-2 4, Kriebel 3 0-0 6, G. Siegel 7 1-2 15, Lutz 3 0-0 6, Aites 6 1-2 13, O. Siegel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-12 54.
Score by Quarters
Clarion-Limestone;13;17;14;7;--;51
North Clarion;14;13;14;13;--;54
3-point goals -- Clarion-Limestone (Milliron).
IROQUOIS (16)
Dash 4 0-2 10, Fischer 0 0-0 0, Vargas 0 0-2 0, Belfore 3 0-0 6, McKee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-4 16.
VENANGO CATHOLIC (38)
Liederbach 3 0-0 6, Ma. Wessell 4 1-1 10, Stewart 3 0-2 6, Kalamajka 0 1-2 1, Homan 5 3-4 13, Mo. Wessell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 5-9 38.
Score by Quarters
Iroquois;4;3;6;3;16
Venango Catholic;15;10;0;13;38
3-point goals -- Iroquois 2 (Dash 2), Venango Catholic 1 (Ma. Wessell).