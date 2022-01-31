Union 54, VC 32
Dominika Logue and Keira Croyle teamed up to score 37 points and power Union to a 54-32 road win over Venango Catholic in a KSAC matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Logue, who drained three three-point shots, finished with a game-high 20 points while Croyle wasn't far behind with 17. Kennedy Vogle chipped in with eight points.
Union led 16-7 after one period, 38-20 at the half and 42-30 through three quarters before breaking the game open with a 12-2 spurt in the final stanza.
Lily Homan paced the Vikings with 19 points, Kennedy Liederbach had six and Mariah Wessell added five.