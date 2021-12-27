Slippery Rock 60, A-C Valley 16
FARRELL -- Gianna Bedel tossed in a game-high 16 points as Slippery Rock powered past Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 60-16 in an opening-round game of the Farrell tournament.
The Rockets, now 2-3 on the season, led 19-4 after one period, 31-4 at the half and 50-6 through three quarters.
Audrey Kura chipped in with 10 points for the Rockets, Julia Coffaro had nine and Bronwyn McCoy added seven.
Baylee Blauser scored six points to pace the Falcons of coach Mike Meals.
A-C Valley will take on Meadville in today's consolation game at 2 p.m. while Slippery Rock and Farrell will collide in the championship contest.