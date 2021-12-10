North Clarion 54, C-L 51
BROOKVILLE -- North Clarion's Gwen Siegel and Emily Aites combined for 28 points as the She-Wolves stormed back in the fourth quarter to top Clarion-Limestone, 54-51, in an opening-round matchup of the Brookville tournament
Coach Terry Dreihaup's She-Wolves (1-0) led 14-13 after one period of the see-saw affair. C-L grabbed a 30-27 halftime advantage and also led 44-41 through three quarters for North Clarion won the final stanza, 13-7.
Kendall Dunn scored a game-high 20 points for coach Gus Simpson's Lions (0-1), including a 10-for-12 effort at the free-throw line, while Frances Milliron added 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
C-L will take on (Brookville-Clearfield) in today's consolation game at 2 p.m. while North Clarion will face (Brookville-Clearfield) in the title game at ?? p.m.