Cranberry's Kendell Findlay and Jadyn Shumaker combined to score 25 points Friday night in leading the Berries to a 38-12 win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.
Findlay popped in a game-high 13 points for coach Carrie Melat's Berries while Shumaker added 12.
Cranberry led 11-4 after one period, 18-4 at the half and 24-10 through three quarters.
Mackenzie Parks scored four points to pace the Falcons.
Both teams will play again on Tuesday as Cranberry will travel to face North Clarion while A-C Valley will host Redbank Valley.