North Clarion 52, A-C Valley 19
FOXBURG -- Maria Bauer led a balanced North Clarion scoring attack with 10 points as the She-Wolves improved to 18-1 on the season following a 52-19 road win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley.
Brooke Steinman added eight points for North Clarion, Lily Homan had seven while Madison McFarland and Lauren Lutz each had six points.
Coach Terry Dreihaup's She-Wolves led17-4 after one period, 34-9 at the half and 46-15 through three quarters.
Mackenzie Parks rifled in a game-high 15 points for the Falcons while Maddie Dehart had the team's other four points.
A-C Valley will next host Cranberry on Tuesday while North Clarion will travel to face Redbank Valley in a KSAC showdown on Wednesday.