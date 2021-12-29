Brooke Przybylski dropped in a game-high 15 points as Harbor Creek dominated in the first half en route to a 45-20 victory over Franklin on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Cranberry Christmas Tournament held at the Berry Dome.
The Huskies (4-3 overall) jumped out to a 17-0 lead by the end of the opening period and Przybylski netted nine of her points. she added four more points in the second frame as the lead blossomed to 26-5 at halftime with Camdon Bashor tallying all five of the Knights' points.
In the third, Harbor Creek put the finishing touches on the win with a 14-9 advantage before a 6-5 edge in the fourth set the final score. Hannah Smith and Samantha Zank chipped in with seven points each for the Huskies.
Bashor led coach Ryan Justice's Knights (3-4) with 10 points while Lauren Billingsley pitched in with four points.
Keystone 35, Cranberry 9
Natalie Bowser and Emma Gruber combined to score 25 points as Keystone upended host Cranberry, 35-9, in the second day of action at the Berries' Christmas Tournament.
The Panthers jumped out to a 14-1 lead by the end of the opening frame and never looked back. They increased their lead to 24-3 at halftime and 28-5 after three frames.
Bowser led all scorers with a game-high 14 points while Gruber finished with 11 points.
Ayanna Ferringer and Haylie Gregory had three points each for the Berries.
Redbank 52, Ellwood City 45
NEW CASTLE -- Alivia Huffman and Madison Foringer combined to score 30 points as Redbank Valley advanced to the title game of the Shenango Tournament with a 52-45 win over Ellwood City.
The Bulldogs trailed 19-8 after one quarter of action, but they began to rally with an 11-8 edge in the second period. Redbank continued to surge in the third quarter with a 17-14 advantage before a 17-4 fourth gave the Bulldogs the come-from-behind win.
Huffman finished with a game-high 16 points while Foringer followed with 14 points and Caylen Rearick chipped in with nine.
Kyla Servick led the Wolverine with 14 points.
Redbank Valley will face either Wilmington or Shenango today in the title game.
Moniteau 60, Sharon 28
MERCER -- Moniteau's Catherine Kelly, Davina Pry and Victoria teamed up to score 47 points and power the Warriors to a 60-28 win over Sharon in an opening-round game of the Mercer tournament.
Kelly led the way for coach Dee Arblaster's Warriors with a game-high 21 points while Davina Pry added 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks with Victoria Pry chipping in with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Moniteau rolled out to a big 27-4 lead after one period and never looked back. The Warriors extended the margin to 42-10 at the half and 47-21 through three quarters.
Tay Chester and Jasmine McGhee scored eight points apiece for Sharon.
Moniteau will face either Titusville or Mercer in today's championship game at 7:30 p.m.
Grove City 32, Laurel 29
NEW CASTLE -- Grove City's Emma Santom led a balanced scoring attack with a game-high 10 points as the Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter to edge Laurel, 32-29, in the championship game of the Laurel tournament.
Coach Dennis Ranker's Eagles, now 4-4 on the season, were deadlocked with the host Spartans after three quarters, 22-22, but Santom scored four of her points in the final stanza as Grove City pulled out a 10-7 period to get the victory.
Karis Perample added seven points for Grove City, Hannah Reiber had six and Piper Como chipped in with five points, all in the second half.
Danielle Pontius and Joselyn Fortuna scored eight points apiece for the Spartans.
Grove City will be back in action on Monday at Oil City.