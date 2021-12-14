RUSSELL -- Senior guard Abby Williams scored a career-high 21 points Tuesday night as Rocky Grove moved to 3-0 on the season with a 35-21 road win over Eisenhower in a non-region girls basketball matchup.
Coach Ken Brannon's Orioles trailed 13-6 after one period before turning things around with a 10-3 edge in the second to knot the score at 16-all at halftime.
Emily Rice scored all six of her points in the third quarter and Williams added four as Rocky Grove took a 28-21 lead. The Orioles put the game away in the fourth quarter by holding the Knights without a point while Williams capped off her career night by scoring all seven points.
Rylee Reed and Rae Montgomery each added four points for the Orioles while Bella Marino topped the Knights with eight points.
Rocky Grove will be back in action on Friday at Wilmington.