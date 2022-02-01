Moniteau 64, C-L 45
WEST SUNBURY -- Moniteau's Davina Pry recorded a monster double-double as the Warriors downed visiting Clarion-Limestone, 64-45 in a KSAC matchup. Pry finished with game highs of 23 points and 20 rebounds.
Coach Dee Arblaster's Warriors led 14-6, 32-18 and 48-24 at the end of each of the first three periods before the Lions won the final stanza, 21-16.
Frances Milliron poured in 21 points for the Lions and Kendall Dunn added 14.
Catherine Kelly chipped in with 13 points for Moniteau while Abbey Jewart and Allie Pry had 10 points apiece.