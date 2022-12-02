C-L 43, Clearfield 41
BROOKVILLE -- Alyssa Wiant and Jenna Dunn each recorded a double-double as Clarion-Limestone rallied in the second half to edge Clearfield, 43-41, in an opening-round game of the Brookville tournament.
The Bison bolted out to an 11-7 lead after one period and took a 21-18 lead into halftime. However, coach Gus Simpson's Lions (1-0) turned the game around with a 15-7 blitz in the third period, then hung on for the two-point win after being outscored, 13-10, in the final stanza.
Wiant had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions while Dunn added 10 points and 10 boards.
Hannah Gilunt scored a game-high 19 points for Clearfield.
Clarion-Limestone will face (North Clarion-Brookville winner) in today's championship game at 5:30 p.m.