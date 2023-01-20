WEST SUNBURY -- Moniteau's Davina Pry came within one rebound of a double-double Friday night as the homestanding Warriors posted a 40-25 victory over previously unbeaten North Clarion in a matchup of Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball powerhouses.
Pry finished with game highs of 15 points and nine rebounds as coach Dee Arblaster's Warriors improved to 11-3 on the season. The She-Wolves dipped to 14-1 with the defeat.
Moniteau raced out to a 13-6 first-quarter lead and extended the margin to 25-11 at halftime. North Clarion cut two points off the deficit after three quarters, 34-22, but the Warriors closed it out with a 6-3 edge in the final stanza.
Kendall Sankey added eight points and Catherine Kelly seven for the Warriors. Lily Homan paced the She-Wolves with seven points and Emma McFarland had five.
Both teams return to action on Tuesday as North Clarion will visit Clarion while Moniteau will travel to face Clarion-Limestone.
Keystone 48, A-C Valley 18
KNOX -- Natalie Bowser and Emma Gruber combined to score 29 points in leading Keystone to a 48-18 win at home over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC action.
Bowser popped in a game-high 16 points for coach Andy Traister's Panthers, who led 11-5 after one period, 26-9 at the half and 37-13 through three quarters. Gruber chipped in with 13 points and Jill Winters had eight.
Mackenzie Parks had seven points for the Falcons while Maddy Dehart pulled down 12 defensive rebounds.
Both teams will play again on Tuesday as A-C Valley will play at Forest Area while Keystone will host Karns City.
C-L 58, Forest Area 26
STRATTANVILLE -- Alex Leadbetter and Jenna Dunn bucketed 13 points apiece as Clarion-Limestone raced out to an early lead en route to a 58-26 decision over visiting Forest Area in a KSAC meeting.
The Lions took control of the game from the start, holding a 21-4 lead after one frame before increasing their advantage to 34-11 at halftime and 44-22 after three frames.
Lexi Coull and Katera Sebastian-Sims each added eight points for the Lions.
Amber Guzzi led the Fires with nine points, Kenzie Kopchick contributed eight points, five rebounds and five blocks while Kaylin Rooke added six boards, four blocks, three steals and two points.
Both teams will play again on Tuesday as C-L will host Moniteau while Forest will entertain A-C Valley.
Karns City 46, Union 17
CHICORA -- Brooklyn Taylor drained four shots from beyond the arc to finish with a game-high 13 points as Karns City rolled to a 46-17 decision over visiting Union in KSAC play.
The Gremlins held the Golden Damsels to single digits in all four quarters in sporting leads of 21-4 after one period, 31-8 at halftime and 42-9 after three stanzas.
Emma Dailey and Naomi Venesky followed with eight points each for the Gremlins while Chloe Fritch chipped in with seven points.
Hailey Theuret and Cheyenne Dowling dripped in six points apiece for the Damsels.
Karns City will travel to Keystone on Tuesday while Union will host Clarion on Thursday.
CLA 31, Tidioute Charter 19
Elizabeth Kolesar scored eight of her game-high 13 points in the fourth quarter as Christian Life Academy pulled away for a 31-19 win over Tidioute Charter in a game played at the Pius XI Activity Center.
Coach Joe Burkett's Eagles led 8-5 after one period, 13-11 at the half and 21-14 through three quarters.
Magdalene Burkett added eight points for CLA while Brooksten Fors topped Tidioute Charter with seven points.