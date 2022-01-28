Keystone 39, A-C Valley 23
FOXBURG -- Natalie Bowser dropped in a game-high 16 points and also grabbed 20 rebounds to lead Keystone to a 39-23 road win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC play.
Coach Andy Traister's Panthers led 12-6 after one period, 28-8 at the half and 34-13 through three quarters before the host Falcons won the final stanza, 10-5.
Amanda Reyes added eight points and 10 rebounds for Keystone, Mia Traister had seven assists and Emma Gruber had seven points.
Baylee Baluser deposited 13 points to pace coach Mike Meals' Falcons while Keira McVay added six.
A-C Valley will host St. Marys on Monday while Keystone will play Tuesday at Karns City.