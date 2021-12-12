REDBANK VALLEY (67)
Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Rearick 6 1-3 16, Smathers 1 0-0 2, Clouse 4 1-4 11, Ripple 0 0-0 0, Foringer 8 0-2 16, Bond 0 0-0 0, Barnett 0 0-0 0, Hetrick 1 0-0 2, Harmon 5 4-6 14, Evans 0 0-0 0, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Davis 3 0-0 6. Totals: 28 6-15 67.
IROQUOIS (8)
Dash 1 0-0 2, Fisher 0 0-2 0, Burgas 0 1-6 1, Krysiok 1 0-0 3, Belfore 0 0-2 0, McKee 1 0-0 2. Totals: 3 1-10 8.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;10;32;18;7;--;67
Iroquois;3;1;2;2;--;8
3-point goals -- Redbank Valley 5 (Rearick 3, Clouse 2), Iroquois (Krysiok).
MONITEAU (36)
Fleeger 3 0-0 7, Kelly 5 2-4 14, A. Pry 1 1-3 1, Curl 0 0-0 0, D. Pry 2 0-0 4, Roxberry 0 0-0 0, V. Pry 3 2-5 8. Totals: 14 5-12 36.
CLARION (42)
Simko 0 0-0 0, Best 7 3-4 20, Anthony 2 0-0 4, Alston 2 1-3 5, G. Babington 4 0-0 11, Ketner 1 0-0 2, S. Babington 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-7 42.
Score by Quarters
Moniteau;9;12;9;8;--;36
Clarion;4;18;5;13;--;42
3-point goals -- Moniteau 3 (Kelly 2, Fleeger), Clarion 6 (Best 3, G. Babington 3).
UNITED (51)
Travis 5 2-2 12, Silk 3 0-0 6, Donelson 1 3-4 5, Beyard 4 2-3 10, Perrone 5 1-3 11, Fry 2 2-5 7. Totals: 20 10-17 51.
LAKEVIEW (35)
Gadsby 8 2-6 19, Sefton 0 0-0 0, Peltonen 0 0-0 0, Marsteller 0 2-2 2, Seddon 4 2-2 10, Kepner 1 0-0 2, Olson 0 2-2 2, Doyle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-12 35.
Score by Quarters
United;17;13;9;12;--;51
Lakeview;8;9;9;9;--;35
3-point goals -- United (Fry), Lakeview (Gadsby).