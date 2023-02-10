Keystone 31, Clarion 30
CLARION -- Fresh off of scoring her 1,000th point the night before, Natalie Bowser showed now signs of slowing down as she netted 20 points to lead Keystone to a 31-30 victory on the road over Clarion in KSAC play.
The Panthers built up leads of 6-4 after one quarter, 12-6 at halftime and 24-15 through the end of the third, and they would need every one of those points as the Bobcats came up just short of the comeback despite winning the fourth quarter, 15-7.
Taylor Alston paced Clarion with 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Gia Babington added six points in the loss.
Both squads will be on the road Tuesday with Keystone traveling to Redbank Valley and Clarion to A-C Valley.