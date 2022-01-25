MERCER -- Rocky Grove fell behind early and was unable to recover in Region 1 girls basketball action, dropping a 42-19 decision on the road to Mercer on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs grabbed a quick 12-4 lead after one quarter and pushed it out to 21-10 by halftime and 34-14 through three quarters before the final was set with an 8-5 frame.
Abby Williams spearheaded the Orioles offense with nine points while Rylee Reed tossed in six.
The loss drops Rocky Grove to 4-8 overall on the season and 1-5 in the region before it travels to West Middlesex on Thursday.