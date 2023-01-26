Redbank Valley 62, C-L 29
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Alivia Huffman put up 10 first-quarter points on her way to game-high 21 as Redbank Valley grabbed a big early lead that it would never surrender in a 62-29 win over visiting Clarion-Limestone in KSAC play.
The Bulldogs (16-1) found themselves up 22-7 after one quarter and only added to that margin the rest of the way, bumping it up to 41-13 at the half and 55-23 through the end of the third.
Mylee Harmon added 17 points in the victory while Caylen Rearick knocked down a trio of treys on her way to 13 points. Adyson Bond tacked on six points from beyond the arc also.
Lexi Coull paced the Lions with seven points, Alyssa Wiant added six and Alex Leadbetter and Jenna Dunn notched five apiece.
North Clarion 63, Forest Area 13
FRILLS CORNERS -- North Clarion didn't have anybody reach double figures, but all 13 players who dressed hit the scoring column as the She-Wolves used a balanced effort to take down visiting Forest Area, 63-13, in a KSAC contest.
The She-Wolves lit up the scoreboard early and often, charging out to a 26-7 advantage after one quarter and never looking back en route to the victory.
Emma McFarland, Kyler Freeman, Lily Homan and Lauren Lutz each scored eight points in the victory for North Clarion (16-1) while Maria Bauer checked in with seven points. Madison McFarland, Akeela Greenawalt and Brooke Steinman tacked on four apiece.
Kaylie Rooke led the Fires with eight points and five rebounds with Amber Guzzi adding five boards also.
North Clarion will travel to Karns City on Wednesday.
Moniteau 39, Keystone 31
WEST SUNBURY -- Moniteau came up big when it mattered most, outscoring Keystone 14-6 in the fourth quarter to
Saegertown 58, Rocky Grove 11
Lyndzee Amory bucketed 19 points to lead all scorers as Saegertown made short work of Rocky Grove, 58-11, in Region 2 play at the Nest.
The Panthers grabbed control early, taking a 14-4 lead after one quarter and a 31-8 edge at halftime before coasting in the second half.
Rae Montgomery netted eight points in the game, accounting for all of the Orioles offense in the first half, while Emily Rice added three points in the loss.
Lindsey Greco added 14 points for Saegertown with Hailee Gregor tacking on 10.