Redbank Valley 67, Iroquois 8
Redbank Valley easily improved to 2-0 on the season as four players reached double figures in scoring with a 67-8 rout of Iroquois on the second day of the Franklin Elks Tournament at the Castle.
The Bulldogs held a 10-3 advantage after one quarter before blowing the game open with a 32-1 second quarter that allowed them to coast to the victory.
Caylen Rearick drilled a trio of three-pointers on her way to 16 points in the win while teammate Madison Foringer matched her with 16 in the scoring column. Mylee Harmon added 14 points with 12 of those coming in the second period. Claire Clouse added 11 points also while Katie Davis dropped in six points.
Redbank Valley will be at Cranberry on Tuesday.
Clarion 42, Moniteau 36
BROCKWAY -- Jordan Best knocked down three three-pointers on her way to pouring in 20 points and leading Clarion to a 42-36 victory over Moniteau on the second day of the Brockway tournament.
The Bobcats (1-1) trailed 9-4 after the opening frame but bounced back to take a 22-21 edge at the half thanks in large part to eight points in the quarter by Best.
The Warriors (0-2) regained the lead by the end of the third, 30-29, but Best added eight more points in the final period as Clarion pulled out the win with a 13-8 quarter.
Gia Babington also drilled three treys on her way to 11 points in the win with Taylor Alston chipping in with five points.
Catherine Kelly led Moniteau with 14 points and five assists with Victoria Pry tacking on eight points and eight boards and Sophia Fleeger seven points.
Both squads are back on the floor Tuesday when Clarion hosts North Clarion while Moniteau travels to Clarion-Limestone.
United 51, Lakeview 35
WINDBER -- Reese Gadsby led all scorers with 19 points, but it wasn't enough as Lakeview dropped a 51-35 decision to United on the final day of the Windber tournament.
The Sailors (1-1) fell behind 17-8 after one quarter and were never able to recover as that margin swelled to 30-17 by halftime en route to the decision.
Kelsey Seddon also reached double figures in scoring in the loss for Lakeview with 10 points.
The Sailors won their opener on Friday with a 39-36 contest over Everett. Gadsby went for 14 points.
Lakeview will host Grove City today.