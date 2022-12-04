Oil City had five girls net at least six points apiece as the Oilers girls basketball team cruised past Titusville, 56-8, on Saturday to earn the Roy Sanner Tournament championship at the Nest.
The Oilers (2-0) stormed out to an 18-2 advantage after the first quarter and never looked back, holding a 38-8 lead at the half before shutting out the Rockets in the second half.
Riley Guiste paced Oil City with 11 points while swiping five steals and grabbing four rebounds. Maddy Marczak added 10 points and seven boards to the victory while freshman Payton Liederbach netted eight points and Maddie Wenner racked up seven points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Emma Stahl chipped in with six points and Kylee Copley and Kaitlyn Clark four apiece.
Marczak was named tournament MVP for her efforts while Wenner was also named to the all-tournament team along with Titusville's Jewel Wakefield and Brooke Anthony.
Oil City will host Brookville on Friday.
Cranberry 53, Rocky Grove 11
Mariah Wessell, Jadyn Shumaker and Allie Rembold drained 10 points apiece to lead Cranberry to a 53-11 victory over host Rocky Grove in the consolation game of the Roy Sanner Tournament the Nest.
Wessell, an all-tournament selection, drained eight of her points in the first quarter to springboard the Berries (1-1) to an 18-4 edge after the opening stanza before that margin was expanded to 33-4 at the half and 41-6 through the third.
Haylie Gregory added seven points in the win for Cranberry with Keelie Schneider going for six points and Elana Garland and Cassie Scarbrough four each.
Rae Montgomery, who was also an all-tourney pick, led the Orioles (0-2) with eight points while snagging three rebounds and two blocks. Zoe Cresswell led the team with nine rebounds while Grascen Reyburn pulled down seven boards.
Cranberry will travel to Redbank Valley on Tuesday while Rocky Grove hosts Commodore Perry the same day.
Franklin 51, Iroquois 6
Estella Adams buried three shots from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points as Franklin had little trouble with visiting Iroquois in a 51-6 rout on the second day of the Franklin Elks' tournament.
Adams also added six assists and was named to the all-tournament team for coach Ryan Justice's Knights (1-1). Katie Boal was the leading scorer with 17 points while also pulling down eight rebounds.
Jenn Blum also netted double figures for the Knights with 10 points while Kirsten Hicks chipped in with six points and 11 boards and Jamie Blum added six points.
North Clarion 42, C-L 30
BROOKVILLE -- Lauren Lutz was named MVP en route to leading North Clarion to the championship of the Brookville tournament with a 42-30 victory over Clarion-Limestone.
Lutz was held scoreless in the first quarter, resulting in the Lions leading 10-8 after one, but she netted seven points in the second and six more in the third to give the She-Wolves leads of 24-21 at the break and 37-26 through the third en route to the final.
Akeela Greenawalt and Emma McFarland drained six points apiece, Ainsley Hartle five points and Madison McFarland and Maria Bauer four apiece. Madison McFarland was also named all-tournament.
Lexi Coull paced C-L with 10 points and Jenna Dunn added nine and Alex Leadbetter seven.
North Clarion will host Clarion on Tuesday.
Clarion 23, Brockway 16
BROCKWAY -- Taylor Alston poured in eight points and came down with 14 rebounds as Clarion pulled out a 23-16 victory over the host Rovers in the consolation game of the Brockway tournament.
The Bobcats found themselves trailing 13-12 at the end of the third quarter but used an 11-3 fourth quarter to steal the victory.
Gia Babington score five of her eight points in that pivotal fourth quarter while also grabbing six boards. Natalie Durish added nine rebounds to the win.
Clarion will travel to North Clarion on Tuesday.
Maplewood 62, Keystone 34
WARREN -- Sadie Thomas and Savannah O'Hara combined to score 37 points as Maplewood posted a 62-34 victory over Keystone in the consolation game of the Warren tournament.
Thomas and O'Hara each connected on a trio of three-pointers with Thomas ending with 20 points and O'Hara with 17 points. Bailey Varndell chipped in with nine points.
Natalie Bowser led the Panthers (0-2) with 15 points and Emma Gruber bucketed 10 points.
Forest Area 40, Youngsville 35
TIONESTA -- Amber Guzzi and Kaylie Rooke teamed up to score 29 points as the Fires defended their home court to defeat Youngsville, 40-35, and claim the title of the Forest Area tournament.
Guzzi, who was named tourney MVP, led the way with 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven steals. Rooke, who was also an all-tournament selection, finished with a double-double of 12 points and 14 boards while also notching three steals and two blocks. Tori Brown chipped in with five points.
The Fires (2-0) led 13-9 after one quarter before Youngsville grabbed a 20-19 edge at the half. Forest responded after the break, though, winning the third, 10-8, and the fourth, 11-7, to secure the win.
DuBois 39, Moniteau 30
BROCKWAY -- Alexas Pfeufer and Madison Rusnica combined to score 29 points as DuBois claimed the title of the Brockway tournament with a 39-30 win over Moniteau in the championship game.
Pfeufer drained four shots from beyond the arc to lead the way with 16 points while Rusnica buried two three-pointers to finished with 13 points.
Cather Kelly and Abby Jewart each connected on a trio of three-pointers with Kelly netting 13 points and Jewart ending with nine points and four assists for the Warriors. Kendall Sankey chipped in with 11 rebounds.
United 46, Lakeview 31
WINDBER -- Mollee Fry led a balanced offense with 11 points as United won the championship of the Windber tournament with a 46-31 decision over Lakeview.
Lauren Donelson and Aleah Bevard contributed nine points and four rebounds apiece for the Lions (2-0) while Maddison McGinnis added eight points and eight boards.
Emma Marsteller led the Sailors with a game-high 21 points, Alaina Peltonen chipped in with three points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals while Delaney Kepner added five points.
Fairview 44, Cochranton 15
HARBORCREEK -- Hope Garrity and Bre Heidt each scored in double figures to help Fairview recover from a first round loss with a 44-15 defeat of Cochranton in the consolation game of the Harbor Creek tournament.
Garrity led all scorers with 16 points while Heidt dropped in 10 points.
Eve Pfeiffer led the Cardinals with seven points.
Grove City 41, Mercer 32
GROVE CITY -- Izzy Gamble led all scorers with 16 points as Grove City posted a 41-32 win over Mercer in non-region play.
The Eagles built leads of 13-3 after one quarter and 22-9 at halftime en route to the win.
Ella Wise and Destiny Callahan added eight points each for the Eagles.
Ava Godfrey and Pressley Washil had nine points apiece for the Mustangs.