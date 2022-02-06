Jamestown 35, Rocky Grove 31
JAMESTOWN -- Rocky Grove kept it close but came up just a little short in a 35-31 loss on the road against Jamestown in a Region 1 matchup.
The Muskies crept out to a 9-6 edge after one quarter before the Orioles trimmed it to 17-15 by halftime. The second half followed the same pattern as Jamestown bumped its advantage up to 24-19 through the third with Rocky Grove cutting the final margin down to 35-31 with a 12-11 fourth.
Abby Williams paced the Orioles with 11 points while Rylee Reed also hit double figures in scoring with 10. Rae Montgomery tossed in seven points also.
Stacie Weimert led the Muskies with 14.