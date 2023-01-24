Forest Area 36, A-C Valley 28
MARIENVILLE -- Kaylie Rooke stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks and four steals as Forest Area pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a 36-28 win over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC matchup.
Coach Luke Alex's Fires jumped out to an 11-2 lead by the end of the opening frame, only to see the Falcons trim the deficit to 18-14 at halftime and 23-21 after three frames. But, Amber Guzzi netted six of her 10 points and Rooke had four of her points as the Fires put the game away with a 13-7 surge in the final stanza.
Guzzi also had four steals, Jayden Colvin contributed seven points and six steals while Kenzie Kopchick added five points, seven boards and six blocks.
Keira McVay led the Falcons with a game-high 14 points while Ava Snyder dropped in eight points.
Forest Area will travel to North Clarion on Thursday while A-C Valley will travel to Brookville on Tuesday.