HERMITAGE -- Madison Jones and Kimora Roberts combined to tally 25 points as Hickory jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in defeating visiting Franklin, 47-33, in a non-region matchup.
The Hornets raced out to a 14-2 lead after one quarter before increasing their advantage to 27-14 at halftime and 41-20 after three frames.
Jones led all scorers with 13 points, Roberts followed with 12 points while Malana Beach dropped in nine points and Mariah Swanson added seven points.
Estella Adams topped the Knights with 11 points and five rebounds, Katie Boal contributed nine points and six boards while Halle Curry pitched in with six points and 10 caroms.
The Knights won the junior varsity game, 36-33, as Sydney Stevens led the way with 13 points.
Franklin will host Conneaut Area on Tuesday.
Seneca 43, Cochranton 28
WATTSBURG -- Emma Bleil led a balanced offensive attack with 10 points as Seneca used a big second half to pull away for a 43-28 home win over Cochranton in non-region play.
Coach David Zamperini's Cardinals (4-9) trailed 9-2 after one period, but pulled to within two points at halftime, thanks to a 10-5 second quarter. However, the Bobcats took the third quarter, 11-7, and broke the game open with an 18-9 fourth-quarter surge.
Abby Hinds added nine points for the Bobcats.
Emma Gallo scored a game-high 14 points for the Cardinals.
Cochranton will be back in action on Thursday at home against Maplewood.